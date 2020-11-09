Sarasota Police release more info on fatal pedestrian crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit officers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at approximately 4 a.m. near the intersection of Tuttle Avenue and Wood Street.
An adult male, not in a crosswalk, was crossing Tuttle Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver remained on scene and was cooperative with officers. The pedestrian died on the scene as a result of his injuries. The name of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.