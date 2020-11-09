Royal Caribbean looking for volunteers in trial voyages

Royal Caribbean looking for volunteers in trial voyages
By ABC7 Staff | November 9, 2020 at 2:44 PM EST - Updated November 9 at 2:44 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (CNN) - At least one cruise line that operates out of U.S. ports is looking for volunteers in trial voyages.

Industry news reports that Royal Caribbean international wants to organize the test runs to meet new CDC requirements. The agency has lifted its no sail order, but operators have to try out health and safety protocols at sea before they can even apply for the CDC’s COVID conditional sailing certificate.

That process takes time, so U.S. cruise lines are canceling regular voyages for the rest of the year.

