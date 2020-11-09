Royal Caribbean looking for volunteers in trial voyages

This May 11, 2006 file photo shows the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship docked in Bayonne, N.J. An Indiana man charged with negligent homicide in his granddaughter's fatal plunge from a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico insists that he didn't realize an 11th-floor window was open before the 18-month-old fell to her death in July. Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso tells "CBS This Morning" that Chloe Wiegand fell after he lifted her to a window on the Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas so she could bang on the glass like she did at hockey games. (Source: AP Photo/Mike Derer, File)