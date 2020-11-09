Port Charlotte sex offender sentenced to 15 years in prison on charges related to child pornography

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 71-year-old Port Charlotte man was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 15 years sexual predator probation on Nov. 6, 2020.
William Henry Thomas was arrested in 2018 and charged with two counts of Failure to Comply with Registration Laws and one count of Transmission of Pornography by Electronic Device by Person in Another State.
After the Port Charlotte Sheriff’s Office task force began investigating suspicious activity occurring in Chatango chat rooms. The task force was alerted by the CEO of Chatango who told deputies that individuals were using the app to discuss, distribute, and trade child pornography. The CEO told deputies that he shut down several of the sites, but the group continued to make new ones, attempting to disguise their IP addresses.
Investigators reviewed the content of the chat rooms, finding a video of an underage girl. Investigators confirmed that the IP address that provided the video link was assigned to the same address as sex offender William Thomas. A search warrant was served at his home.
A search of his computer activity showed Williams had accounts on two chat/messaging programs, which he had not reported per his sex offender obligations.
He was previously adjudicated guilty on December 20, 2002 in Charlotte County for Possession of Child Pornography.
