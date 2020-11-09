Genesis Care

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Global leaders in cancer care
Across the world, we have more than 440 centers offering the latest treatments and technologies that have been proven to help patients achieve the best possible outcomes. For radiation therapy, that includes 300 centers in the US as well as 14 centers in the U.K., 21 in Spain and 36 in Australia. We also offer urology and pulmonology care in the U.S. through our integrated medical offices. Every year our team sees more than 400,000 people globally.
INSURANCE & FINANCING
Our financial counselors can assist if you’re concerned about your insurance policy or paying for your treatment
At GenesisCare we treat you, not just your cancer. If you’re worried about your insurance and how much of your treatment it will cover, we have financial counselors on hand at each one of our radiation clinics to answer questions and provide support.
We accept most insurance plans as well as Medicare Part B, which covers physician services, including radiation therapy. In the case of some insurance providers, you will need a referral from your primary care physician. We will be happy to help you coordinate this and any other documentation you might need to become a GenesisCare patient.
