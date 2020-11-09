Genesis Care

Across the world, we have more than 440 centers offering the latest treatments and technologies that have been proven to help patients achieve the best possible outcomes. For radiation therapy, that includes 300 centers in the US as well as 14 centers in the U.K., 21 in Spain and 36 in Australia. We also offer urology and pulmonology care in the U.S. through our integrated medical offices. Every year our team sees more than 400,000 people globally.