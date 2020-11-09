Frist Alert Weather: Several quieter days then uncertainty in the mid-week forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The forecast for the next several day has Tropical Storm Eta moving into the distant offshore waters of the Gulf and stalling. It is possible that the storm could then gain intensity but, it so, not by much. Soon a trough of low pressure will approach and weaken the high pressure ridge which has been driving Eta around an area of low pressure to the south. When this happens the storm will begin the second part of the S-turn that has been a signature of Eta’s current track. By Wednesday evening the storm will begin to move closer to Florida. The question then becomes how close to the state will the storm get and where. Models remain very different in that regard with one camp sending it to the Big Bend, which would possibly give us another round of squally weather. Another camp of models halts Eta’s movement to Florida and sends it to the northern Gulf coast. We will be fine tuning the forecast over the next 24 to 36 hours.