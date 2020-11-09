First Alert Weather: Eta my get stronger as it moves into southern Gulf waters.Tropical Storm Warning discontinued

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The latest fix from aircraft investigating Eta put it’s center about 103 miles west of Key West. It is expected to continue on a southwest to west southwest course into the night. After that the steering wind will collapse and the storm will stall. There will not be much movement with the storm over the course of Tuesday and possibly Wednesday. After that the storm once again begins to move to the north but models significantly disagree on where the north motion will lead. There remains uncertainty in the official forecast and the impact on the Suncoast weather later in the week.