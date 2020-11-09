All eyes on Eta but the hurricane season is not quite over

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
While Tropical Storm Eta continues to churn in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico where it could make its 4th landfall two other disturbances have a chance to develop over the next several days.
Disturbance 1
Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a gale-force low pressure system located several hundred miles southwest of the Azores has become a little more concentrated near the center and it appears to be becoming more distinct from the frontal boundary located to the northeast of the system. If these trends continue, a subtropical or tropical storm is likely to form tonight or Tuesday while the system moves east or east-northeast over the northeastern Atlantic Ocean.
Disturbance 2
A tropical wave is forecast to move over the central Caribbean Sea, where an area of low pressure could form in a couple of days. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form late this week or over the weekend while the system moves slowly westward.
Additional Details on the 2020 Hurricane Season
A typical hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th. The reason for this timeframe is that this is when conditions are typically favorable for tropical development.
This doesn’t mean that these conditions are not possible during the other months of the year. While it is rare, offseason storms can and have occurred.
Just this year, we had two systems named before the season even began. Tropical Storm Arthur and Tropical Storm Bertha both developed in May and had an impact on the United States.
This is actually the sixth year in a row that a storm has developed in advance of the season. Most have developed in May, but we did see Tropical Storm Arlene form in April of 2017 and Hurricane Alex form in January of 2016.
So far, there have been a total of 29 tropical or subtropical cyclones, 28 named storms, 12 hurricanes, and 5 major hurricanes.
With 28 tropical or subtropical storms, it is tied with the 2005 Atlantic hurricane season as the most active Atlantic hurricane season on record. It is also only the second tropical cyclone season to feature the Greek letter storm naming system, with the other season also being 2005. Of the 28 named storms, 12 made landfall in the contiguous United States, breaking the record of nine set in 1916.
