Tropical Storm Eta Update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 5AM Update: Tropical Storm Eta is crossing Cuba today with 65 mph winds and heavy rain. By Sunday evening Eta moves across the Florida Keys with heavy rain and winds near 70 mph. Then Eta takes a turn to the west into the Gulf of Mexico for Monday, and the latest computer models suggest the storm could move farther to the west than Saturday’s track. Farther west is good for the Suncoast as that track minimizes our rain totals and wind effects. Tuesday and Wednesday Eta pushes north, but there is still a great deal of uncertainty to the track for Thursday and Friday. The three main options are: 1) nearly stationary in the Gulf, 2) movement to the northeast, which would bring it closer to the Suncoast, or 3) moving to the southwest away from the Florida coast.