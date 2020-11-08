Tropical Storm Eta Update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 5AM Update: Tropical Storm Eta is crossing Cuba today with 65 mph winds and heavy rain. By Sunday evening Eta moves across the Florida Keys with heavy rain and winds near 70 mph. Then Eta takes a turn to the west into the Gulf of Mexico for Monday, and the latest computer models suggest the storm could move farther to the west than Saturday’s track. Farther west is good for the Suncoast as that track minimizes our rain totals and wind effects. Tuesday and Wednesday Eta pushes north, but there is still a great deal of uncertainty to the track for Thursday and Friday. The three main options are: 1) nearly stationary in the Gulf, 2) movement to the northeast, which would bring it closer to the Suncoast, or 3) moving to the southwest away from the Florida coast.
With the track farther west, potential rainfall totals through Wednesday are lower across the Suncoast, too. Some localized heavy downpours with still be possible.
Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for most of the Suncoast now. Watches mean there is potential for tropical storm conditions, depending on the exact track of the storm. Hurricane warnings are in effect for southern Florida, as the storm will be near hurricane strength there Sunday evening. We will continue to monitor the storm very closely as it develops and moves closer to Florida today!
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.