Tropical Storm Eta forecast to reemerge as a hurricane once in moves into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Eta has maintained its strength with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph with higher wind gusts. It is moving northwest at 14 mph with a pressure of 993 mb. The next advisory will come tonight at 7:00 pm.
Tropical Storm Watches
• Manatee County
• Sarasota County
• Hardee County
Tropical Storm Warnings
• Charlotte County
• Desoto County
• Highlands County
Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Eta is forecast to become a hurricane before it reaches the Florida Keys tonight. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) from the center. Squalls from Eta will produce tropical downpours and wind gusts up to 40 mph Monday with Tropical Storm conditions possible once again midweek as Eta begins to slowly lift north-northeast. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the long-term forecast of Eta and the track is subject to change as new model runs become available.
Key Messages
1. Hurricane conditions are expected tonight and early Monday across portions of the Florida Keys, and are possible across portions of southern Florida. Tropical storm conditions will extend well away from Eta’s center across the southern and central portions of the Florida peninsula.
2. There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge in portions of the Florida Keys. Life-threatening storm surge is possible along portions of the southern coast of the Florida peninsula. Residents in these areas should follow any advice given by local officials.
3. Heavy rainfall from Eta will continue across portions of Cuba, Jamaica, the Bahamas, and southern Florida and will spread north into central Florida. This rain may result in significant, life- threatening flash flooding and river flooding in Cuba. Significant flash and urban flooding are also possible for Jamaica, the Bahamas and southern Florida, along with potential minor river flooding in central Florida.
