Tropical Storm Eta forecast to reemerge as a hurricane once in moves into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Eta is forecast to become a hurricane before it reaches the Florida Keys tonight. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) from the center. Squalls from Eta will produce tropical downpours and wind gusts up to 40 mph Monday with Tropical Storm conditions possible once again midweek as Eta begins to slowly lift north-northeast. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the long-term forecast of Eta and the track is subject to change as new model runs become available.