Sarasota County Schools to close due to Tropical Storm Eta

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools will be closed Monday, Nov. 9 due to a severe weather threat from Tropical Storm Eta.
The school released the following statement, “At 7:00 PM, the Emergency Operations Team for Sarasota County changed their forecast determining that the current path of Tropical Storm Eta will affect Sarasota County with significant rain and sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, with wind gusts of over 50 miles an hour tomorrow. Due to this change in forecast, all schools and offices will be closed Monday, November 9th.”
Manatee County Schools announced that they will remain open Monday and the classes will resume as normal. School officials say the storm is not expected to have any significant impact on Manatee County.
