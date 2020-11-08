Lanes closed after deadly crash on Beneva Road in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office along the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash on Beneva Road in Sarasota.
The crash happened around 1:37 a.m., Sunday morning, involving a single fatality.
All northbound lanes of Beneva Road just north of the Proctor Road intersection are closed. Traffic is being diverted east or west onto Proctor Road. The lanes will remain closed for several hours while the investigation is being completed.
Motorists should find alternate routes and avoid the area.
No more details have been released at this time. Stick with ABC7 for any traffic updates.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.