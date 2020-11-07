A Tropical Storm Watch for Charlotte County and Hurricane Watches in place for South Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
The latest 4:00 pm advisory regarding Tropical Storm Eta has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph with higher wind gusts. The storm organization is unchanged in satellite imagery, while the central convection looks a little more ragged in radar data from Grand Cayman Island and Cuba. Eta is currently being affected by southwesterly vertical wind shear, and upper-level dry air is approaching the thinner core from the west.
There are Tropical Storm Warnings along with Hurricane Watches posted for portions of South Florida where hurricane conditions could be possible by tomorrow evening and early Monday morning. Charlotte County is under a Tropical Storm Watch where tropical storm conditions could be possible within the next 48 hours.
Four takeaways:
1. Heavy rainfall will continue across the Cayman Islands, portions of Cuba, and Jamaica, and will spread north into the Bahamas and southern Florida. This rain may result in significant, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding in Cuba. Flash and urban flooding will also be possible for the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, the Bahamas and southern Florida, along with potential minor river flooding in central Florida.
2. Tropical storm conditions will continue for a few more hours in portions of the Cayman Islands, and are expected tonight and Sunday in portions of Cuba and the northwestern Bahamas, where Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect.
3. Damaging tropical-storm-force winds are expected Sunday night, with hurricane-force winds possible, in the Florida Keys and portions of the southern Florida peninsula, where a Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch are in effect. Elsewhere across portions of the east and west coasts of the Florida peninsula, the risk of tropical-storm-force winds will extend well away from Eta’s center, and Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect.
4. A life-threatening storm surge is possible along portions of the southern coast of the Florida peninsula and the Florida Keys, where a Storm Surge Watch is in effect. Residents in the Storm Surge Watch area should follow any advice given by local officials.
