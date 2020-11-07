A Suncoast business has a sweet use for unwanted political campaign signs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to Sarasota Honey Company co-founder, Alma Johnson, her bees are non-partisan. Now that the elections are over, she’s asking for unwanted campaign signs to help her bees brace for the weather changes.
“In the wintertime, which we do get a winter, they need to have some protection from ... Because the drafting comes in and that can affect the babies. So what we can use the political signs are to go underneath the screen bottom boards,” says Johnson.
She says the signs help keep other bugs out of the hive.
“Also a few beekeeping hacks. That we use the political signs ... to protect them from beetles. Which is something that’s not good for honeybees. We also use the political signs to have the bottom part covered (so) we can treat our bees with essential oils to treat for mites,” says Johnson.
The Sarasota Honey Company says they distribute the campaign signs to other beekeepers on the Suncoast to help keep their bees safe as well.
You can drop off your unwanted campaign lawn signs at 2227 University Pkwy, Sarasota, FL 34243.
