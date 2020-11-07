Sarasota County Schools warn Eta may alter school openings next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday morning, the Sarasota County Public School district sent parents a call and email, alerting them to potential school closures due to parts of Florida being under a Tropical Storm Watch.
The alert reports the Emergency Operations Team for Sarasota County is monitoring Eta as it approaches Southwest Florida this weekend.
The district reports as a result this may alter school openings next week, but no other details have been shared as of yet. The district states it will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Eta is now a Tropical Storm and the National Hurricane Center will release updates throughout the day.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.