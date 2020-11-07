The release of two new swans in Longboat Key to honor philanthropists involved in a fatal car crash in 2019

A mated pair of swans were released on Friday, November 6, across the street from the Longboat Key CVS on Bay Isles Parkway. After the birds were freed into the lake they immediately went to each other, while a flock of ducks introduced them into their new home. Novak stated that the birds looked healthy and larger than the swans currently on Longboat Key, and was pleased to note that they were already preening, or getting rid of old feathers, and taking care of themselves.