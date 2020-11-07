PGT Innovations to host career fair Saturday, filling 100 jobs

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - PGT Innovations, the North Venice manufacturing company, is hosting a career fair Saturday, November 7th. The company is looking to fill 100 open manufacturing positions for everything from assembly line jobs, technicians, machine operators and industrial mechanics.
The company also says they’re looking for Class A CDL drivers, and fabricators. Interviews will be held during the event, and PGT says on-the-spot job offers will be made to qualified candidates. The company says no prior experience is needed for their entry-level manufacturing positions.
Safety measures will be taken at the event to prevent the spread of COIVD-19; All attendees will undergo a temperature check, be asked to wear a face mask and will complete a health survey upon arrival.
PGT says they provide on the job training for new team members, applicants can apply online at the company’s job website. PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies windows and doors that are meant to withstand tough weather conditions.
The event details are as follows:
PGT Innovations Job Fair
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 9:00am - Noon Venice-Nokomis Elks Lodge| 1021 Discovery Way, Nokomis, FL 34275
