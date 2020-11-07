Fatal crash in Alachua County forces rescue crews to cut passengers out of vehicles

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men are in serious to critical condition Saturday after a pickup truck smashed into the side of a car. State troopers say the pickup truck was traveling on County Road 234 in Gainesville when the accident happened. The crash occurred when the driver of the truck did not stop at the intersection of Hawthorne Road, near Rochelle.
Both passengers of the vehicle had to be cut out of their car by Alachua County Fire Rescue. A 22-year old man from Dunnellon who was in the vehicle has died from his injuries, and the driver of the pickup suffered serious injuries.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.