Breezy Saturday, then we look to Tropical Storm Eta!

Sunday through Wednesday is our main time to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Eta. The center of the storm will be near the Florida Keys by 1am Monday with heavy rain and 65 mph winds. The most likely track is for the storm to move to the northwest and push into the Gulf during the week. This is still close enough for 30 mph winds (and higher gusts) and rain off and on, including some heavy rains possible. This will be the case up to and including Veterans Day on Wednesday. As the storm weakens and pulls east by the end of the week, rain chances decrease into Friday.