Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in bank robbery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The suspect in a bank robbery at TD Bank is now behind bars.
According to officials with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, detectives connected Roger Salik to a similar bank robbery that occurred in Tampa last week. Detectives say he wore similar clothing and face masks in both instances.
Witnesses say on Monday, the suspect entered the bank wearing a mask and demanding money. No weapon was seen. K-9 units and aerial searchers were unable to find him.
