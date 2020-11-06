Residents and vacationers switching up plans as Eta could bring impacts to the Suncoast early next week

ABC 7 spoke with two vacationers from Minnesota who said they had no idea that Eta even existed. “Obviously I’ve been looking at the forecast and I saw there was rain, but I wasn’t aware of a possible Tropical Storm coming in, so it’s new news to me. Thankfully, Noel told me and now we can prepare to change our plans if necessary,” say’s Ryan Baskfield a Minnesota resident. "Now with the pandemic we’re working remote so losing power is something that could affect us. If we don’t have power we’re not able to work. Our plans consisted of trying to golf, enjoy the beach and the sun, so with the rain coming we’re probably going to be staying inside especially being so close to the water,” states Jamin Hesby who is also a Minnesota resident.