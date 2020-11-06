PF Chang’s in Sarasota reduces hours for close to 75 employees

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to unforeseen financial difficulties caused by the COVID-19 virus, P.F. Chang’s China Bistro located at 766 S. Osprey Avenue in Sarasota is reducing hours of greater than 50 percent because of the reduced operations at the restaurant.
The restaurant’s operators say its unknown how long the reduction of hours will last, but they believe that the reduction of hours may last beyond six months.
According to this P.F. Chang’s location, the reduction of hours will affect up to 75 employees who have been employed for more than six months and previously worked an average of more than 20 hours a week.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.