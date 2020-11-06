53 new COVID-19 deaths reported by Florida Department of Health

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 5,195 new cases of COVID-19 in Friday’s update, bringing the total to 832,625 cases since March.
53 new deaths have also been reported in the state bringing the total to 17,014 deaths statewide. For the tenth day in a row, Manatee County is reporting no new deaths. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 13,944 Residents: 13,791 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 153
Conditions and Care Deaths: 330 Hospitalizations* Residents: 903 Non-Residents: 10
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40
Gender: Male: 6,391 (46%) Female: 7,255 (53%) Unknown/No data: 145 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,320 (10%) White: 7,593 (55%) Other: 2,283 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,595 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,902 (28%) Not-Hispanic: 6,883 (50%) Unknown/No Data: 3,006 (22%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 10,247 Residents: 10,121 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 126
Conditions and Care Deaths: 350 Hospitalizations* Residents: 814 Non-Residents: 22
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 45
Gender: Male: 4,675 (46%) Female: 5,377 (53%) Unknown/No data: 69 (<1%)
Race: Black: 738 (7%) White: 5,899 (58%) Other: 1,109 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,375 (23%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,412 (14%) Not-Hispanic: 5,788 (57%) Unknown/No Data: 2,921 (29%)
