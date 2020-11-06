53 new COVID-19 deaths reported by Florida Department of Health

By ABC7 Staff | November 6, 2020 at 3:20 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 3:20 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 5,195 new cases of COVID-19 in Friday’s update, bringing the total to 832,625 cases since March.

53 new deaths have also been reported in the state bringing the total to 17,014 deaths statewide. For the tenth day in a row, Manatee County is reporting no new deaths. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 13,944   Residents: 13,791   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 153

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 330   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 903     Non-Residents: 10

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 40

Gender:   Male: 6,391  (46%)   Female: 7,255 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 145 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,320  (10%)   White: 7,593  (55%)   Other: 2,283  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,595  (19%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,902  (28%)   Not-Hispanic: 6,883  (50%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,006  (22%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 10,247   Residents: 10,121   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 126

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 350   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 814     Non-Residents: 22

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 45

Gender:   Male: 4,675  (46%)   Female: 5,377 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 69 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 738  (7%)   White: 5,899  (58%)   Other: 1,109  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,375  (23%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,412  (14%)   Not-Hispanic: 5,788  (57%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,921  (29%)

