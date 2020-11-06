Manatee Memorial becomes first hospital in the State of Florida to complete 500 Watchman FLX™ cardiac procedures

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee Memorial Hospital has become the first hospital in the State of Florida to achieve 500 Watchman/Watchman FLX™ cardiac procedures.
Manatee Memorial Hospital says the hospital’s Watchman multidisciplinary team consists of electrophysiologists, interventional cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons and staff who are specially trained.
The Watchman procedure for the heart implants a WATCHMAN FLX LAAC device through a small needle puncture in the groin area. According to Manatee Memorial hospital, it looks like a tiny parachute made from flexible mesh and springy wires and is guided through a catheter into a patient’s heart, where it can filter potential blood clots and prevent possible stroke.
For more information on the clinical trial, please visit: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03795298?term=OPTION+Watchman.
