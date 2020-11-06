Manatee Co. Sheriff’s office makes arrest in 2015 homicide

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An arrest has been made in connection with a 2015 homicide in Ellenton.
Joseph Russell has been charged with First Degree Murder in the death of David Ritch.
In August of 2015, David Ritch ran into the Walgreens located at 5945 US Highway 301 North in Ellenton and collapsed after having suffered a gunshot wound to his torso. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke briefly with Ritch who stated that as he was walking near a roadway, he had a light shined on him and then was suddenly shot. He could not provide further descriptions of who shot him or any other details.
Ritch was transported to Blake Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
Friends of the victim told authorities that they suspected Joseph Russell in the case.
Investigators conducted a search of the area around Walgreens for a possible crime scene when they located a backpack in an abandoned building behind the Walgreens near the Manatee River. The backpack was searched and papers located within the backpack with the victim’s name on them along with other evidence.
A few days later detectives located two .22 caliber shell casings. It was later learned that Russell was upset that Ritch had been contacting his girlfriend.
After compiling evidence over the course of five years, Russell was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder. He was already in the Manatee County Jail on unrelated drug and weapons charges
