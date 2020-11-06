Manatee Co. Sheriff’s office makes arrest in 2015 homicide

In August of 2015, David Ritch ran into the Walgreens located at 5945 US Highway 301 North in Ellenton and collapsed after having suffered a gunshot wound to his torso. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke briefly with Ritch who stated that as he was walking near a roadway, he had a light shined on him and then was suddenly shot. He could not provide further descriptions of who shot him or any other details.