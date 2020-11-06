Governor Ron DeSantis Announces $5 Million in Dislocated Worker Grant Available for Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Sally

TALLAHASEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor Ron DeSantis announces that Florida has been awarded $5 million from the U.S. Department of Labor Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant program in response to Hurricane Sally.
The grant is administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and primarily provides disaster relief employment in the form of temporary jobs to Floridians who were impacted by Hurricane Sally.
“My administration is committed to securing all resources available for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Sally,” said Governor DeSantis. “I appreciate Secretary Scalia and USDOL’s swift approval of our application so that we can help Floridians quickly. These grants will provide Floridians temporary employment opportunities that will allow them to not only support their families but also help support recovery efforts for their communities.”
Disaster relief employment includes cleanup activities and humanitarian assistance. These activities may involve:
- Restoration and repair of public buildings and lands, including tree removal, stump grinding, beach cleanup, replanting, traffic sign replacement and sidewalk repair;
- Humanitarian assistance, including staffing of food bank, distribution centers and agencies providing clothing and other supplies;
- Assisting individuals affected by the storm with accessing resources; or
- Assisting businesses access resources.
Individuals who qualify for disaster relief employment are workers who are temporarily or permanently laid off as a consequence of the disaster, dislocated workers, self-employed individuals who became unemployed or lost work due to the disaster, and individuals who have been unemployed long-term.
To look for employment opportunities to help rebuild Florida’s communities impacted by Hurricane Sally or to post disaster-related jobs where a labor force is needed, visit Florida’s Disaster Recovery Jobs Portal at https://disasterrecovery.employflorida.com.
For information regarding Disaster Recover National Dislocated Worker Grants, Floridians should contact their local career center. To find a local career center, visit http://www.careersourceflorida.com/your-local-team.
In addition to the Dislocated Worker Grant, the Department has activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey.
Businesses who were affected by Hurricane Sally can complete a damage assessment survey by visiting https://floridadisaster.biz/BusinessDamageAssessments and selecting “Hurricane Sally.”
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.