First Alert Weather: All eyes on Eta

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The forecast for the Suncoast late into the weekend and early next week remains uncertain and completely dependent on the curved and twisting track of Eta. This morning the storm has moved in the Caribbean Sea causing an explosion of thunderstorm growth. This is due to the warm water temperatures, upper air support for thunderstorms and what ever is left of Eta’s structure. Hurricane Hunter aircraft will fly into the storm later today and that data will help refine the forecast. In the short term models agree on a track toward central or west central Cuba in 36 to 48 hours. Eta will cross over Cuba by late Sunday or early Monday and slow down as it bumps up against a large area of high pressure. At that point the forecast gets very complicated.