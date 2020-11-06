Fifteen men arrested for Failure to Obtain Workers Compensation Coverage and Unlicensed Contracting

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Fifteen men working in Manatee County have been arrested for Failure to Obtain Workers Compensation Coverage and Unlicensed Contracting. One of the fifteen men was also issued a Notice to Appear for Unlicensed Contracting.
On Nov. 3-5, 2020, The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services with the Florida Department of Financial Services, The Department of Business and Professional Regulation, and Manatee County Code Enforcement, conducted a joint Workers' Compensation Fraud/ Unlicensed Contractor operation.
The purpose of the operation was to address unlicensed contractors who are working without the required contractor license and engaging in construction class work without the required workers' compensation insurance exemptions.
The men arrested are identified as:
Sean Patrick Hale W/M 35
Shannon Meszaros W/M 51
Alfredo Rabanal W/M 41
Godofredo Chapas-Melendez W/M 31
Daniel Martinez W/M 47
Keith Smith W/M 41
David Gomez W/M 47
Troy Johnson B/M 39
Justin Sowards W/M 35
Joseph Grimes W/M 56
Zakhia SAAb W/M 55
Roland Troci W/M 54
Roland Meco W/M 52
Michael Young W/M 64
Eduardo Fonseca W/M 60
