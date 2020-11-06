BPD is looking for two teen girls

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Alissa Couch and Hannah Simmons, two teenage girls, who were last seen on Nov. 4, 2020 around 10 a.m.
Alissa is 14 years old. She is 5′4″ and weighs 120-130 pounds. She has black shoulder-length hair and fair skin. Police say she was last seen wearing a white hoodie, blue jean shorts, and tan boots.
Hannah is 15 years old. She is 5′9″ and weighs 170 pounds. She has long red hair and fair skin. Police say she was last seen wearing a Grey or Orange Hoodie, Jeans, and black glasses.
If anyone has any information, please contact Detective Todd Freed (941) 932-9370 or Todd.freed@bradentonpd.com.
