Parrish Fire District referendum passes

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - The referendum helps increase fire resources for the growing community in Parrish.
The money approved would go towards training firefighters and hiring more firefighters and help build a new fire station.
It also will allow them to get needed equipment.
With the passing of the referendum it authorizes the district to increase its base rate of assessment to add a flat charge of 80-dollars for each developed residential, commercial and industrial piece of land.
The increase rate will begin on Oct. 1, 2021.
