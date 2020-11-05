New COVID-19 cases spike over 6K

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 6,164 new cases of COVID-19 in Thursday’s dashboard update.
The total number of cases in the state is 827,380. 39 new deaths were reported statewide. 16,961 deaths have been reported statewide among Florida residents and 209 non-residents have died in state.
For the ninth day in a row, Manatee County has reported no deaths. Here are the latest numbers in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 13,892 Residents: 13,739 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 153
Conditions and Care Deaths: 330 Hospitalizations* Residents: 901 Non-Residents: 10
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40
Gender: Male: 6,363 (46%) Female: 7,228 (53%) Unknown/No data: 148 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,319 (10%) White: 7,554 (55%) Other: 2,276 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,590 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,895 (28%) Not-Hispanic: 6,852 (50%) Unknown/No Data: 2,992 (22%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 10,186 Residents: 10,061 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 125
Conditions and Care Deaths: 348 Hospitalizations* Residents: 802 Non-Residents: 22
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 45
Gender: Male: 4,655 (46%) Female: 5,339 (53%) Unknown/No data: 67 (<1%)
Race: Black: 735 (7%) White: 5,836 (58%) Other: 1,103 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,387 (24%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,399 (14%) Not-Hispanic: 5,730 (57%) Unknown/No Data: 2,932 (29%)
