New COVID-19 cases spike over 6K

(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | November 5, 2020 at 3:11 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 3:21 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 6,164 new cases of COVID-19 in Thursday’s dashboard update.

The total number of cases in the state is 827,380. 39 new deaths were reported statewide. 16,961 deaths have been reported statewide among Florida residents and 209 non-residents have died in state.

For the ninth day in a row, Manatee County has reported no deaths. Here are the latest numbers in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 13,892 Residents: 13,739 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 153

Conditions and Care Deaths: 330 Hospitalizations* Residents: 901 Non-Residents: 10

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40

Gender: Male: 6,363 (46%) Female: 7,228 (53%) Unknown/No data: 148 (<1%)

Race: Black: 1,319 (10%) White: 7,554 (55%) Other: 2,276 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,590 (19%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,895 (28%) Not-Hispanic: 6,852 (50%) Unknown/No Data: 2,992 (22%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 10,186 Residents: 10,061 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 125

Conditions and Care Deaths: 348 Hospitalizations* Residents: 802 Non-Residents: 22

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 45

Gender: Male: 4,655 (46%) Female: 5,339 (53%) Unknown/No data: 67 (<1%)

Race: Black: 735 (7%) White: 5,836 (58%) Other: 1,103 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,387 (24%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,399 (14%) Not-Hispanic: 5,730 (57%) Unknown/No Data: 2,932 (29%)

