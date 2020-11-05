First Alert Weather: Increasing rain chances over the next few days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Although the latest runs of several of the major computer models show Eta making a turn that keeps it a bit farther south of Florida, it is still too early to accept that track. Doing so would be to “chase the models” which is never a good idea. A clearer picture of the eventual track and intensity will emerge as Eta exits Central America and moves into the Caribbean Sea late tonight and Tomorrow. However, regardless if Florida get a direct impact from Eta, tropical moisture will be increasing over the weekend and rain chances and cloud cover will be going up. Sunday will be especially likely to see waves of showers and perhaps thunderstorms with a breezy wind. Boaters should get latest forecasts before leaving port this weekend.