Eta still on track to impact Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The latest forecast track has shifted a bit to our south and and to the west. This is better for us but a small sliver of W. Sarasota and Charlotte Counties are still included in the cone. The chances for tropical storm force winds are very small right now for SW Florida.
The highest chance for tropical storm force winds are for Venice and those are only 6% from Monday through Wednesday. Even if it tracks further out into the central Gulf we will see some moderate to heavy rainfall here.
Although it looks like we will not see any sustained tropical storm force winds here at this time we will still see windy conditions especially Sunday through Tuesday. Winds will be up on Friday out of the NE at 15-20 mph which will carry some moisture from the Atlantic all the way over the Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
With this increase in moisture we can expect a slight chance for a few passing showers late in the afternoon on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80′s.
Saturday we will begin to see an increase in clouds along with a 40% chance for late day showers as winds out of the ENE carry more moisture our way.
Sunday expect more clouds than sun and a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms with muggy conditions. We will not see an all day rain but brief periods of moderate to heavy rain can be expected as we move into the mid to late afternoon hours. The rain chance is at 60% on Sunday. The high will be 84 degrees and winds will be out of the ENE at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.
The best chances for rain will be late Sunday through Tuesday morning as ETA moves into the Gulf of Mexico. At this time we are still not certain that we won’t see the storm get closer to us. We will know much more late on Friday if Eta is going to have a bigger impact on our coast.
We will see high surf move in once again early next week as Eta moves through the Gulf so some rip currents may pop up again with the big surf through mid week next week.
For boaters caution is urged through Friday and advisories will be issued for Sunday for Suncoast waters. Seas will be 2-3 feet offshore on Friday with a moderate chop on the waters.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.