Englewood man arrested for possession of child pornography

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) -The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old Englewood man on five felony counts of Possession of Child Pornography.
According to a probable cause affidavit, detectives were tipped of that Michael Ewing was possibly in possession of child pornography. Through investigation, detectives determined Ewing was using his cell phone to search the internet and download sexually explicit photos of children.
On Wednesday afternoon, detectives executed a search warrant on Ewing’s cell phone, recovering five images depicting child pornography. At the time of his arrest, a small baggie of methamphetamine was found in his pocket. During an interview, Ewing admitted to possessing the drugs and images.
Ewing is charged with five counts of Possession of Child Pornography and a single count of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He remains in custody today without bond while the investigation continues.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.