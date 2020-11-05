Bradenton voters decide to keep mayor as person to oversee police

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The mayor of Bradenton will continue to act as the police commissioner for the city.
This comes after City of Bradenton Charter Amendment 3 did not pass in the general election. The amendment would have gave all city council members oversight of The Bradenton Police Department. But with 51% of voters opposing the charter amendment, the mayor will continue to be the only one with authority over the police department. This allows the mayor to hire, fire, and direct the Chief of Police.
Bradenton City Councilman Bill Sanders, who supported the charter amendment, said he believes voters were mislead before they went to the polls about the amendment. Sanders said flyers were given to residents by that said the change would lead to defunding the police, which he said was not true. Sanders said the change would have answered some citizens desire for more oversight over the police.
“More eyes on the ball game is better than less eyes right, and that’s all it is. it’s not about a power struggle. The power struggle is in reverse, it’s one person wants to have the power,” said Sanders.
City of Bradenton Mayor Elect, Gene Brown, however said he believes all of the voters were informed when heading to the polls. Brown said the results show that this is what people want. He said even when he served as a city councilman he did not believe that all council members should oversee the police department.
'It becomes political when you have five people in charge of something or more and I don’t believe it should be that political," said Brown.
Sanders said in the past he felt that information about what was happening inside the police department was not shared with all council members by current Bradenton Mayor Wayne Poston. But Mayor Elect Brown said when he previously served as a councilman he felt that information was shared with him.
Brown said when he starts his term on January 5th he plans to be transparent and hold everyone accountable for their actions in the police department.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.