Bradenton man sentenced to 15 years in prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A forty-year-old Bradenton man will spend 15 years in federal prison for possessing cocaine with an intent to sell and for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon
The court also ordered Danyel Megal Black to forfeit the firearm and ammunition used in the offense.
A federal jury had found Black guilty on Nov. 8, 2019.
According to a testimony presented at trial, Black was serving a term of probation from a state court sentence. On Feb. 19, 2019, His probation officer had scheduled a home compliance visit for that day.
On the day of the visit, law enforcement officers arrived at Black’s apartment. Black arrived at his residence more than a half an hour late and let the officers into the apartment that he shared with his girlfriend and their two small children.
During a subsequent search, pursuant to the compliance visit, the officers recovered from Black’s nightstand nearly half an ounce of cocaine in a plastic bag with a razor, and several small baggies of individually wrapped cocaine. The officers also found a loaded 9mm magazine in the bedroom linen closet. In the kitchen, officers discovered an orange pot and scale, both with cocaine residue. They also located a stolen, loaded firearm in a dresser drawer in Black’s two-year-old son’s room. Two cellphones and $1,865 was found in Black’s car.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Florida Department of Corrections-Sarasota Circuit Office, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sarasota Police Department.
It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Charlie D. Connally and Michael Sinacore.
