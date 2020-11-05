Arrest made in Bradenton homicide

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman has been arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder in the shooting death of her husband.
The shooting happened in September. According to investigators Ashely Benefield shot her husband Doug G. Benefield following an argument at their residence.
Ashley claimed that the shooting was self defense during a domestic argument. Detectives say they found no evidence that she was acting in self-defense when she fired multiple shots at her husband.
She claimed he was attacking her, but detectives found no signs that she had been physically abused. The couple had recently separated and were in the midst of a custody battle.
She turned herself in at the Manatee County Jail.
