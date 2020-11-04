Tropical Storm Eta hits Central America hard, then back into the Caribbean

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - WEDNESDAY 10AM UPDATE: Hurricane Eta made landfall at Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, Tuesday around 4pm as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with 140 mph winds. The storm has weakened to a tropical storm with 50 mph winds. Homes have been destroyed and trees down from both the extreme winds and flash floods from the heavy rains over the mountainous terrain.
Predictions of 15″ to 25″ of rain are expected for much of Nicaragua and Honduras with isolated totals up to 40″. Puerto Cabezas has lost power and over 6000 families are secured in shelters.
The remnants of Eta will move back into the Caribbean on Friday and regain strength over the warm waters. But Eta is expected to stay at tropical storm strength as it crosses Cuba over the weekend. The official track brings the storm toward southern Florida by Monday morning. There is a great deal of uncertainty in the track of storm five days in advance and actual tracks can differ by 100s of miles from what is called the “Cone of Uncertainty”. The European and American GFS computer models still show significant differences in their projections of how far north the storm may travel. We will track this storm closely as it continues to develop.
