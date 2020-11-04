Tropical Storm Eta hits Central America hard, then back into the Caribbean

The remnants of Eta will move back into the Caribbean on Friday and regain strength over the warm waters. But Eta is expected to stay at tropical storm strength as it crosses Cuba over the weekend. The official track brings the storm toward southern Florida by Monday morning. There is a great deal of uncertainty in the track of storm five days in advance and actual tracks can differ by 100s of miles from what is called the “Cone of Uncertainty”. The European and American GFS computer models still show significant differences in their projections of how far north the storm may travel. We will track this storm closely as it continues to develop.