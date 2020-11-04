Kyle Battie wins City Commission race and unseats incumbent Willie Shaw

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After all the votes were counted and the dust settled Kyle Scott Battie won the District 1 City of Sarasota Commissioner seat by a 54% margin in Tuesday’s general election race.
Battie had 501 more votes than Willie Shaw, even though he has never held any public office position or served on any advisory board.
“It’s a mandate or statement for more people ready for the city to move in the direction... that they’re ready (to go) forward with the new leadership. So I think it speaks volumes,” says Battie.
As the city is moving in a new direction, Willie Shaw says it’s been a pleasure to have served his community for the past 9 years as commissioner
“I thank this community for allowing me to serve. I will say this again, thank you for allowing me to serve. I’ve been blessed to be your mayor three times your, vice mayor twice. God is just awesome,” says Shaw.
Battie says he’s thankful for the community’s support in electing him
“It’s been a long and exhausting process. But I’m overwhelmed and elated by the amount of support that we’ve gotten,” he says.
The commissioners-elect will be sworn into office at the City Commission’s statutory meeting scheduled for noon Friday, Nov. 6, at City Hall, 1565 First Street.
