John Morgan holds press conference to talk about the passage of Amendment 2

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - John Morgan held a press conference to talk about the passage of Amendment 2 in last night’s elections.
Morgan, a well-known lawyer in the state, was a big supporter of the amendment that would gradually work to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour. Morgan funded the efforts to get the amendment on the ballot.
Morgan took the opportunity to call the Florida Democratic Party “a joke" and expressed his admiration for Joe Biden. Morgan also criticized Florida Agriculture Commissioner for her tepid response to the the measure.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.