Joe Biden declared winner of Wisconsin, Trump campaign will ask for recount

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the winner of the presidential race in Wisconsin, according to the Associated Press. The democrat picks up Wisconsin’s 10 electoral college votes and moves closer to the White House.
Biden leads President Donald Trump by 20,748 votes in Wisconsin. There’s one small community that has yet to report their results, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
“We expect and we believe that we have already won Wisconsin. Joe Biden is winning by roughly 21,000 votes,” says Biden Campaign Manager Jen O’Malley Dillon.
