Florida DOH reports 4,394 new cases of COVID-19
By ABC7 Staff | November 4, 2020 at 2:11 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 2:11 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 4,394 new cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, the total number of cases in Florida is now 821,123 cases.

16,922 total deaths have been reported since March. Manatee County has reported zero new deaths for the 8th day in a row.

Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 13,753 Residents: 13,604 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 149

Conditions and Care Deaths: 330 Hospitalizations* Residents: 897 Non-Residents: 9

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40

Gender: Male: 6,299 (46%) Female: 7,157 (53%) Unknown/No data: 148 (<1%)

Race: Black: 1,303 (10%) White: 7,456 (55%) Other: 2,260 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,585 (19%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,875 (28%) Not-Hispanic: 6,747 (50%) Unknown/No Data: 2,982 (22%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 10,024 Residents: 9,902 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 122

Conditions and Care Deaths: 345 Hospitalizations* Residents: 796 Non-Residents: 22

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 45

Gender: Male: 4,585 (46%) Female: 5,250 (53%) Unknown/No data: 67 (<1%)

Race: Black: 731 (7%) White: 5,737 (58%) Other: 1,087 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,347 (24%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,380 (14%) Not-Hispanic: 5,636 (57%) Unknown/No Data: 2,886 (29%)

