First Alert Weather: Florida now in the cone of uncertainty of Eta’s eventual track

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the next five days the weather will be pleasant with increasing humidity and weekend rain chances. However, uncertainty looms large in the extended range forecast starting Monday of next week. As computer models have been suggesting for days that, now tropical storm Eta, may reemerge into the Caribbean and intensify. Models are slowly coming into better agreement on the eventual track of the tropical cyclone making a landfall in Cuba and then impacting Florida with gusty winds and heavy rain. Due to the impacts of the mountains of Central America, which may tear Eta apart, and numerous influences of a complicated upper air pattern, there remains large uncertainty in the forecast for the Suncoast next week. All residents are urged to stay current on our tropical forecast into the weekend.