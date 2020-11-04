Eta looks to impact the Florida Keys and S. Florida

The weekend is a bit up in the air right now. It all depends upon how strong Eta is and where it is. Right now I am calling for partly cloudy skies on Saturday and a good chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. The rain chance on Saturday stands at 40%. It will be a windy weekend with winds out of the ENE at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.