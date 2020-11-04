DeSantis praises Florida elections, criticizes networks for not calling Florida earlier

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference Wednesday to praise the accuracy of Florida’s vote counting last night, saying the state is finally shaking off the stigma of the 2000 presidential election between Bush and Gore.
The governor took the opportunity to call out national media outlets for not calling Florida for President Trump earlier in the evening.
Multiple other states, DeSantis noted, such as Nevada and Arizona, are still causing questions as votes continued to be counted.
“People are actually looking at Florida and are asking the question ‘Why can’t these states be more like Florida?'” DeSantis said.
