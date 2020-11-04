City of Sarasota set to swear-in new commissioners, select mayor, vice mayor

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota City Commission will hold a special statutory meeting on Friday to swear in the three commissioners and to select a mayor and vice mayor.
District 1 Commissioner-Elect Kyle Scott Battie, District 2 Commissioner-Elect Liz Alpert and District 3 Commissioner-Elect Erik “E” Arroyo will begin four-year terms on the commission Friday.
The meeting is scheduled for noon Friday, Nov. 6, at City Hall, 1565 First St.
Entry inside will be limited due to COVID-19.
Members of the public wishing to view the meeting in person can do so in the SRQ Media Studio or Room 112 at City Hall.
