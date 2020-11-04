All Faiths Food Bank hosts turkey distribution effort on Nov. 7

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In response to increased need and in order to brighten the holidays for community members who are struggling, between November 7-24 - through six food distributions - All Faiths Food Bank will be distributing thousands of turkeys and side dishes to families.
All Faiths hopes to provide 9,000 turkeys and 4 million meals to feed children, families, veterans and seniors this holiday season and community members who are facing hunger.
The Food Bank credits this month’s distribution to the funding provided by a $36,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County and generous donors who donated to the ongoing ThankFULL campaign.
The turkey distributions kick off on Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall located at 777 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.
