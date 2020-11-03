Your Voice Your Vote: Local Manatee County election results

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton elected a new mayor, Gene Brown who defeated Harold Byrd Jr. and Dimitrie Denis.
Shirley Groover Bryant is re-elected as Palmetto Mayor. She has been the Mayor since 2008.
Pamela M. Coachman will lead Ward 5 of the Bradenton City Council. James A. Satcher III will represent Manatee County Commission’s District 1.
Kevin Van Ostenbridge takes 58.6% of the votes, winning District 3 of the Manatee County Commission.
Sheldon E. Jones wins Palmetto City Commission At-large 1.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.