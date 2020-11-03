Your Voice Your Vote: Higher minimum wage passes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida voters decide to gradually boost the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.
The hike in the minimum wage would be phased in through Sept. 30, 2026, but it would represent a significant move in a state heavily dependent on tourism and the service industry for jobs.
The amendment will deliver more than $70 billion in raises for over 24 million workers nationwide since 2012. Essential workers, fast food employees, and many more will benefit financially from the passing of the amendment.
