Your Voice Your Vote: Battie, Alpert, Arroyo win City Commission seats

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Kyle Scott Battie, Liz Alpert and Erik “E” Arroyo have been elected to serve four-year terms on the City Commission, based on unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election.
Kyle Battie, a Sarasota native, unseats Willie Shaw, an incumbent of nearly ten years, for the District 1 seat.
Liz Alpert, an incumbent, was first elected to the Sarasota City Commission in 2015. She will serve another four years in the position, following the 2020 election.
Erik Arroyo, a local attorney who was born in the Dominican Republic and graduated from Riverview High School, will represent the city’s District 3.
The City of Sarasota says the commissioners-elect will be sworn into office at the City Commission’s statutory meeting scheduled for noon on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at City Hall located at 1565 First St.
Unofficial results from Tuesday’s voting are reported on the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections website, www.SarasotaVotes.com.
Election results are expected to be declared official by the City Commission at Friday’s statutory meeting. For more information about election results, call the Supervisor of Elections at 941-861-8600 or visit www.SarasotaVotes.com.
