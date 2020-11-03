Police: Woman with 8-month-old infant in car tries to run someone over

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota woman is in jail after police say she attempted to run someone over with her car with an infant inside.
The incident happened Monday night.
According to police, the victim told investigators that Alexis Dye attempted to run her over following an argument. Dye then crashed into another victim’s vehicle multiple times while trying to hit the first victim.
An 8-month-old child was inside the car and authorities say the infant was not properly secured.
Dye was taken into custody and DCF was notified.
